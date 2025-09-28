Open Menu

Citizens Welcome Maryam Nawaz’s Electric Bus Service In Sargodha

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 28, 2025 | 07:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) People from all walks of life on Sunday welcomed Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s revolutionary electric bus service, describing it as a landmark initiative that has eased travel across Sargodha district and its tehsils.

Speaking to the APP, residents from different communities lauded the Chief Minister for introducing a people-friendly transport system that not only reduces fares but also ensures dignified travel for citizens.

Muhammad Shamus, a daily commuter from Sillanwali to Sargodha, praised the initiative, stating, “Maryam Nawaz Sharif is the first Chief Minister in Punjab’s history to introduce such an economical travel service. Earlier, private transporters charged up to Rs. 200 for the Sillanwali-Sargodha route, which was unaffordable for daily wage earners. Now, fares have dropped by nearly 65pc, bringing huge relief.”

Allah Dewaya, a resident of Bhera, said the electric bus service has broken the monopoly of private operators. “Passengers were being exploited with exorbitant fares. This initiative has provided an affordable and dignified alternative,” he remarked.

From the healthcare community, Dr. Waqas highlighted the government’s holistic approach, citing the Nawaz Sharif Cardiology Institute, the 47-Pul Flyover, and now the electric bus service as transformative projects. “In the past, heart patients had to travel to Faisalabad or Lahore for treatment. Today, Sargodha is becoming self-reliant in healthcare and infrastructure,” he said.

Yasir Hussain, another citizen, noted that the deployment of 48 electric buses across all tehsils has reduced overcharging and improved daily travel conditions. “The Chief Minister is clearly focused on the development of Sargodha,” he added.

Punjab Minister for Ushr and Zakat, Rana Munawwar Ghous Khan, also praised the initiative, saying the government under Maryam Nawaz Sharif is working tirelessly to eliminate poverty and improve public welfare. “Affordable transportation is a key priority, and this project reflects the Chief Minister’s commitment to sustainable development and prosperity,” he said.

