City Admn imposes fine of Rs 1854000 against profiteers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) In order to stop the increasing artificial price hikes during the holy month of Ramzan, the Karachi administration has speed up action against hoarders and profiteers, and a fine of Rs 1854000 was imposed against 61 violators on Monday.

The administration officials checked prices at 505 points in different areas of the Metropolitan city and 61 shopkeepers and traders charged higher prices as compared to government fixed rates.

According to a statement issued by the Commissioner's spokesman here on Tuesday, action has been taken in all seven districts of Karachi division and profiteers were fined for not implementing government fixed rates of daily use items.

Commissioner Muhammad Saleem Rajput directed all Deputy Commissioners to expedite action against violators so that citizens could be provided relief during Ramazan.

The magistrates were asked to visit markets and check rate lists and action must be taken against those who were found involved in profiteering and hoarding.