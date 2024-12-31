City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil Directs To Tighten Noose Around Criminals
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 31, 2024 | 10:40 PM
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed the police officers to tighten noose around the criminals for ensuring complete safety and security to the public lives and properties
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has directed the police officers to tighten noose around the criminals for ensuring complete safety and security to the public lives and properties.
Presided over a crime review meeting here on Tuesday at police lines complex, he directed the senior officers to personally visit the scenes of heinous crimes in addition to ensuring timely reporting of such incidents.
He stressed the need for enhanced strategies, constant police presence, and prompt responses to further improve the district’s patrolling system.
He also reiterated a zero-tolerance policy towards corruption, incompetence and misuse of powers within the police force.
Appreciating the improvement in crime situation, the CPO commended the officers' efforts and directed them to adopt better strategies for crime control in the coming year. He urged officers to ensure safety and security of citizens' lives and property as it was the top priority of Faisalabad Police.
SSP Operations, SSP Investigation, Divisional SPs, SDPOs, SHOs, and branch heads from across the district were also present in the meeting.
Recent Stories
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during ..
Emirates to operate Airbus A350 to Kuwait, Bahrain starting January 8
Russian gas flows to Europe via Ukraine drop to zero on Jan 1: Kyiv
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 1
Sheikha Fatima congratulates UAE people, residents on New Year
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals
Industrial sector's contribution to UAE's GDP surged by 57%: Sultan Al Jaber
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits N ..
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 2024
Pressure mounts from Russia and US ahead of German election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dolphin force intensifies crime control efforts, arrests 5,795 criminals during 202444 seconds ago
-
OGRA reduces LPG Cylinder price by Rs47.43 effective January 15 minutes ago
-
SHO Thikriwala suspended over negligence2 minutes ago
-
City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil directs to tighten noose around criminals2 minutes ago
-
4 thieves arrested: stolen motorcar, mobile phones, cash recovered2 minutes ago
-
Federal Secretary for the Economic Affairs Division(EAD) Dr. Kazim Niaz visits NBF Headquarters2 minutes ago
-
Besant Hall fascinates masses with its colourful sessions in 20242 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces final result of Women Medical Officer7 minutes ago
-
President felicitates Peoples Unity on winning PIA Employees Union referendum7 minutes ago
-
Zehri calls for joint efforts to make country prosperous, peaceful11 minutes ago
-
Rana urges PTI to play role for political, economic stability11 minutes ago
-
Ch Saleem, Baqa-ul-Mohsin win Bahawalpur Press Club elections2 minutes ago