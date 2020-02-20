City Traffic Police issues traffic plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches

City Traffic Police (CTP) issued traffic plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being scheduled at Multan Cricket Stadium from Feb 26 here, official spokesman informed Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :City Traffic Police (CTP) issued traffic plan for Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches being scheduled at Multan Cricket Stadium from Feb 26 here, official spokesman informed Thursday.

About 1200 officials would be deputed at three traffic routes interlinked to different parts of the city for each eight hours. All kind of traffic flowing from SP Chowk to Bahawalpur Bypass via Kayan Pur would be closed for specific time period. Similarly, roads passing through KFC Chowk via Chungi No.9, metro route to Vehari Chowk and Stadium Chowk would be shut as per plan given City Traffic Police plan. Entire traffic passing through stadium mor Vehari road to stadium mor Budhla road would be closed until concluding PSL tournament.

Parking area was preserved at Fatime Jinnah town, the housing scheme running under Multan Development Authority for which banners were being installed at almost all interior and exit points of the city.

City Traffic Officer Huma Naseeb instructed her team this regard, to meet with the visitors cordially and help them out finding easy routes toward cricket stadium, with parking vehicles at the marked location.

According to the Pakistan Super League 2020 schedule �Multan Sultan will play three games at the home ground versus Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars, and Peshawar Zalmi. As per Multan PSL 2020 Schedule � the first match of the tournament at Multan Cricket Stadium is scheduled on February 26, 2020. Each game scheduled to start at 07:30 PM Local time that will be 02:30 PM GMT.