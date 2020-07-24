Clerics pray for fast recovery of Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, offered special prayers in Friday congregations for fast recovery, good health and long life of Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the custodian of two Holy Mosques.

The special prayers were arranged on the call of Pakistan Ulema Council, said a press release.

Addressing Friday congregations Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council prayed for good health of Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz saying that Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are knotted in eternal relations of Muslim brotherhood and people of Pakistan are praying for fast recovery and good health of Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Muhammad bin Salman win hearts from across the Muslim world for not canceling Hajj arrangements in wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Hafiz Tahir said that Hajj is a fundamental pillar of islam and amidst prevailing coronavirus pandemic, Saudi authorities had announced to hold Hajj arrangements in a limited way.

Khadim-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz set a precedent of serving the humanity and Muslim Ummah in wake of coronavirus pandemic. Government of Saudi Arabia initiated a positive step for not canceling the Hajj on account of COVID-19 outbreak across the world, said clerics and religious scholars in Friday sermons.

People who can not go to Hajj on account of coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the prevailing year will be rewarded for their good intentions before Almighty Allah.

Saudi authorities are liable to cancel Hajj in accordance of Islamic Shariah and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia decided to hold Hajj arrangements with limited numbers to raise Takbeers of 'Labbaik Allahuma Labbaik'.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi also stated that Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz is head of Muslim Ummah and being head of Islamic World, he set a precedent of serving the humanity and Muslim Ummah in wake of coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

The entire world and Muslim Ummah praying for fast recovery of Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz.

He also said that Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz has gone a successful surgery at hospital and we are all praying for good health and fast recovery of Saudi King Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz, custodian of two Holy Mosques.

Meanwhile on call of Pakistan Ulema Council and International Taazem-e-Harmain Al-Sharifain Council, office bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council and Ulema prayed for fast recovery of Shah Salman bin Abdul Aziz in their respective areas districts and divisions including Allama Tahirul Hasssan, Qari Asmatullah Muhavia, Maulana Aminul Haq Ashrafi, Maulana Habibur Rehman in Faisalabad, Maulana Abdul Karim Nadeem in Khanpur, Allama Abdul Haq Mujahid, Maulana Abdul Malik Asif in Multan, Maulana Hanif Usmani in Sahiwal, Maulana Muhammad Jabir in DG Khan, Maulana Hassan Ahmed Husseini in Daska, Maulana Abubakar Hamza in Chakwal, Maulana Saadullah in Toba Tek Singh, Maulana Tanveer in Bahawalpur and Maulana Aziz Akbar Qasmi in Rajanpur.