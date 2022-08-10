UrduPoint.com

Climate Change's Major Challenge To The Globe: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 10, 2022 | 11:08 PM

Climate change's major challenge to the globe: governor

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that climate change has adversely affected the planet

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that climate change has adversely affected the planet.

Addressing a virtual conference on "Environmental Protection and Social Responsibility", here on Wednesday, he said climate change is a major challenge facing the entire world and the academia must join hands with the government to deal with this issue.

The webinar was conducted by the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB). Vice Chancellor Islamia University Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob, Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Najaf Iqbal, Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab, students and people from academia participated.

The governor Punjab further said along with government institutions, everyone in the society has to play his role in environmental protection.

The governor said that environmental changes are affecting the planet a lot, adding that the mankind is facing various problems like rising temperature, floods due to environmental changes.

He emphasized that it is very important to deal with the threat of climate change.

He said there is need to strengthen the linkages between the academia and industry. He further said that as the governor, he has given instructions to form a consortium regarding the environment in the universities, adding that the consortium will give suggestions to the relevant government departments regarding the preservation of the environment.

The governor Punjab emphasized the need to take environment friendly measures and said that there is a need to make people aware of various environmentally friendly measures including plantation.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman appreciated initiative of the Islamia University Bahawalpur for holding an international virtual conference to protect the environment.

Related Topics

World Governor Education Punjab Bahawalpur HEC IUB From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Migrant boat sinks off Greek island, leaving dozen ..

Migrant boat sinks off Greek island, leaving dozens missing in Aegean Sea: UNHCR ..

3 minutes ago
 Distt admin to plant 537,000 saplings

Distt admin to plant 537,000 saplings

3 minutes ago
 Covid boosters enhance immunity in blood cancers p ..

Covid boosters enhance immunity in blood cancers patients: Study

3 minutes ago
 Sindh ministers review drainage operation after re ..

Sindh ministers review drainage operation after recent Monsoon spell

3 minutes ago
 Death toll from attack on Mali soldiers rises to 4 ..

Death toll from attack on Mali soldiers rises to 42: army

23 minutes ago
 Two police officers killed in S.Leone economic pro ..

Two police officers killed in S.Leone economic protests

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.