LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rahman has said that climate change has adversely affected the planet.

Addressing a virtual conference on "Environmental Protection and Social Responsibility", here on Wednesday, he said climate change is a major challenge facing the entire world and the academia must join hands with the government to deal with this issue.

The webinar was conducted by the Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB). Vice Chancellor Islamia University Professor Dr. Athar Mehboob, Chairman Punjab Higher education Commission Najaf Iqbal, Secretary Higher Education Department Punjab, students and people from academia participated.

The governor Punjab further said along with government institutions, everyone in the society has to play his role in environmental protection.

The governor said that environmental changes are affecting the planet a lot, adding that the mankind is facing various problems like rising temperature, floods due to environmental changes.

He emphasized that it is very important to deal with the threat of climate change.

He said there is need to strengthen the linkages between the academia and industry. He further said that as the governor, he has given instructions to form a consortium regarding the environment in the universities, adding that the consortium will give suggestions to the relevant government departments regarding the preservation of the environment.

The governor Punjab emphasized the need to take environment friendly measures and said that there is a need to make people aware of various environmentally friendly measures including plantation.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman appreciated initiative of the Islamia University Bahawalpur for holding an international virtual conference to protect the environment.