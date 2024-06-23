Open Menu

CM Calls For Joint Efforts To Empower Widows

Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that the government and civil society have to work together to empower widows.

In her message on International Widows Day, the CM said it is difficult to raise children without the shadow of a father.

It is a day to understand difficulties of women who are raising their children alone after the death of their husbands.

The CM said the discriminatory social attitude towards widows is unfortunate, adding that islam for the first time gave social status and respect to widows. “I pay tribute to the widows who are raising their children by working hard.” Thanks Allah Almighty, For the first time in Punjab, widows and destitute women got the blessing of Hajj, she said.

