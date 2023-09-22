CM China visit : Sahiwal, Bhawalpur declared sister cities of Chinese cities

Two agreements were signed between the Punjab governments and the Ningxia province during the visit of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to China

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :Two agreements were signed between the Punjab governments and the Ningxia province during the visit of Punjab caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi to China.



The agreements establish Sahiwal and Wuzhong as well as Bahawalpur and Zhang Wei as sister cities. The signing ceremony took place in Yinchuan, the capital of Ningxia province, with Minister for Industry and Agriculture SM Tanvir representing the Punjab government, said a handout issued here.



The ceremony was attended by provincial ministers Azfar Ali Nasir and Ibrahim Hasan Murad, as well as Secretary Finance Mujahid Sherdil alongside senior officials from Ningxia.

The agreements are aimed at fostering strong and friendly ties between Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and their Chinese counterparts.

Under the terms of the agreement, mutual understanding and collaboration will be promoted through the exchange of delegations and cooperation efforts. Additionally, the sister cities will extend support to each other across various sectors, including the fields of economy, trade, science, and technology.



Furthermore, senior officials and line departments from the sister cities will share expertise and engage in reciprocal visits to strengthen these amicable relations.

Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed his warm welcome to the agreements and recognized their significance in the context of Pakistan-China relations.

He conveyed his gratitude to the party secretary and senior officials of Ningxia, highlighting the agreements as pivotal milestones in enhancing and promoting bilateral relations between the two provinces.

Naqvi also emphasized that the people of Punjab will reap the benefits of the agreements.

Provincial Minister SM Tanvir underscored that the agreements with two of China's most modern cities hold great promise and potential.



Minister Azfar Ali Nasir affirmed that the agreements would open doors for cooperation in various fields of life. Provincial Minister Ibrahim Murad called the agreements a significant achievement.