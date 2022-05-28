UrduPoint.com

CM Inaugurates Various Uplift Projects For Kalam

Published May 28, 2022

CM inaugurates various uplift projects for Kalam

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Saturday inaugurated various uplift projects in Kalam, a tourist destination in Swat district.

The Chief Minister inaugurated a residential colony for 88 megawatts Kalam-Gabral Hydro Power Project that would be completed with an estimated cost of Rs 4 billion.

He also inaugurated Shahi cricket Stadium that would cost Rs 2.

5 billion, besides the completed project amounting Rs 4 billion, for conversion of schools on solar energy through which 8,000 schools of the area would be benefitted.

Mahmood Khan also formally launched the project worth Rs 2.5 billion for solarization of mosques, under which 4,000 mosques would run on solar energy.

Moreover, the Chief Minister inaugurated Engineering University Campus at Kalam besides performing the groundbreaking of various roads and bridges' projects in the area.

