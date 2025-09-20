CM Launches Green Tractor Program Phase-II
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday launched Phase-II of the Green Tractor Program by announcing the results of a ballot for 9,500 high-power tractors to be distributed among farmers across the province.
At the ceremony, the first tractor went to Raja Rafat Abbas, the second to Nuzhat Parveen, and the third to Mian Naseer. The CM congratulated the successful applicants and personally called Muhammad Ashiq, a farmer from Kasur, to extend her felicitations. “I have called you to congratulate you on your success in the draw to win a tractor,” she told him.
Briefing the chief minister, Secretary Agriculture said that under the program, owners of seven acres or more land are eligible to obtain tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower.
The Punjab government is offering a subsidy of Rs1 million on high-power tractors and Rs500,000 on medium-power tractors (50–65 horsepower). Overall, 20,000 tractors will be provided with subsidies under Phase-II, including 9,500 high-power tractors and 10,000 medium-power tractors.
The chief minister was informed that 734,000 farmers applied under Phase-II of the scheme. Of them, 282,000 were declared eligible for the draw, while 9,500 applicants emerged successful in the ballot. Officials added that 98 percent of farmers applied for locally manufactured tractors, while two percent applied for imported large and modern tractors. In response to this demand, foreign companies have established dealerships and business offices in Punjab.
