Man brutally murdered in Race Course area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A man was brutally murdered in the Race Course area in Rawalpindi here Saturday.

According to initial investigations, the victim’s wife is suspected of killing him with the help of paramour and brother.

Soon after the incident, DSP Cantt and a police team reached the scene and collected the evidence.

Police said the victim was allegedly drugged and killed by using a narcotic substance. After the murder, the suspects reportedly attempted to destroy evidence by pouring acid on the body.

The body was then shifted to the hospital for a postmortem examination.

Police have already arrested the victim’s brother-in-law, who is being questioned.

Special teams have been formed to arrest the other suspects, including the victim’s wife and her alleged lover.

City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani has taken the notice of brutal murder and directed that the accused must be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice.