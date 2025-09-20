CM Meets German Delegation To Enhance Pediatric Cancer Care
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met with a high-level delegation of Germany’s Hope Children’s Cancer Center, led by renowned pediatric oncologist and neuro-oncologist Dr. Stefan Michael, to discuss enhanced cooperation in pediatric cancer treatment.
During the meeting, the CM said Punjab has become the first province in the region to introduce ablation cancer treatment. She informed the delegation that the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital in Lahore, set to be the largest and most modern facility in Pakistan, is nearing completion. She also gave in-principle approval to seek the support of German institutions for strengthening children’s cancer care in the province.
Dr. Stefan Michael praised Punjab’s initiatives, describing the high standard of pediatric cancer treatment with limited resources at the Children’s Hospital and Cancer Hospital as a remarkable achievement. He highlighted that Hope Children’s Cancer Center is already collaborating with the Aga Khan University in Pakistan and expressed optimism that training and knowledge exchange between German and Pakistani institutions will yield further positive results.
Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz welcomed the offer of support, particularly in introducing advanced German technology for pediatric oncology and facilitating joint training programs. She said such cooperation would significantly strengthen Punjab’s cancer treatment capacity.
Heidelberg’s Lord Mayor, Prof. Dr. Eckhart Wurzner, thanked the Chief Minister for her hospitality, calling the cooperation between Heidelberg and Punjab “a new chapter” in the partnership of the two cities. Parliamentary Leader of Heidelberg City Council Wasim Butt said the collaboration was also aimed at deepening educational and cultural ties between Lahore and Heidelberg.
The delegation included senior experts from Heidelberg University Hospital, the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), and Hope Children’s Cancer Center (KiTZ).
