Hero Awards to be given to exceptional teachers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The school education Department (SED) Punjab has announced the launch of Hero Awards to recognize teachers who have demonstrated exceptional performance, in connection with International Teachers' Day 2025.

According to department sources, the awards will be open to Primary, secondary, and subject specialist teachers across the province. District-level selection committees are being established to evaluate and nominate deserving candidates.

The deadline for submitting nominations is September 25, while the award distribution ceremony will take place on October 5, aligning with the global celebration of Teachers' Day.