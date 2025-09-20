Rana Sanaullah highlights Pak-Saudi defence pact, economic recovery

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Senator Rana Sanaullah Khan, said on Saturday that Pakistan's political and military leadership are working in unison to shape the country's future independently.

Addressing the business community at the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI), he emphasized the significance of the recent Pak-Saudi defence pact, calling it a "guarantee of the dignity and unity of the Muslim world." He stated that under the agreement, any attack on Saudi Arabia would be considered an attack on Pakistan, underscoring Pakistan's readiness to protect both its own borders and the holy sites of islam.

He highlighted Pakistan’s strategic importance, citing past events including the nuclear tests of May 28, 1998, and the country's measured response to the Pulwama incident. “The world has seen that we neither bow to aggression nor compromise on national honour,” he asserted.

On the economic front, Rana Sanaullah dismissed default rumours as baseless and said that the government had taken tough but essential decisions to stabilize the economy. While IMF program restrictions limited the scope for immediate relief, he expressed confidence that positive outcomes would be visible soon.

He urged the business community to uphold transparency to boost Pakistan’s global economic image and promised to address the concerns of industrial hubs like Faisalabad on a priority basis.

During the visit, he performed the groundbreaking of FCCI’s new plot at FIEDMC, inaugurated renovation work at the chamber, launched a real-time digitalization system, and opened a NADRA office within the FCCI building.

Responding to media questions, he revealed that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had allocated major development funds for Faisalabad, although some were redirected due to flood relief needs. He also acknowledged long-standing neglect in infrastructure development and pledged to advocate for a cancer hospital in Faisalabad.

FCCI President Rehan Naseem Bharara welcomed the Senator and reiterated key demands, including the establishment of an Expo Centre, airport upgrades, and cargo handling facilities. The event was attended by senior FCCI officials, political figures, and business leaders, including Prime Minister’s Coordinator Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan and Mian Abdul Mannan.