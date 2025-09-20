Shujaat elected chairman Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation.

In a meeting with Federation Secretary Sohail Anwar at his residence in Lahore, Chaudhry Shujaat congratulated Tariq Hassan and Sohail Anwar on Pakistan’s historic achievement of securing five gold medals at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.

Tariq Hassan praised Chaudhry Shujaat’s long-standing services to the country, expressing confidence that his leadership would prove beneficial for the federation and the future of Pakistani bodybuilders. He emphasized the need to support athletes not only in competitions but also in improving their financial well-being.

Chaudhry Shujaat responded by expressing full support, stating, “National athletes are our heroes. Pakistan is our country, and we are proud to serve it in every capacity.”

General Secretary Sohail Anwar hailed the appointment as a positive step, saying it would mark the beginning of a new era for bodybuilding in Pakistan. He announced that a grand ceremony would be held in Lahore next month to celebrate the achievement and the new leadership.

It is worth noting that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has previously served as President of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation.