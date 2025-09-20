Shujaat Elected Chairman Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League (Q) chief and former Prime Minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has been elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation.
In a meeting with Federation Secretary Sohail Anwar at his residence in Lahore, Chaudhry Shujaat congratulated Tariq Hassan and Sohail Anwar on Pakistan’s historic achievement of securing five gold medals at the Asian Bodybuilding Championship.
Tariq Hassan praised Chaudhry Shujaat’s long-standing services to the country, expressing confidence that his leadership would prove beneficial for the federation and the future of Pakistani bodybuilders. He emphasized the need to support athletes not only in competitions but also in improving their financial well-being.
Chaudhry Shujaat responded by expressing full support, stating, “National athletes are our heroes. Pakistan is our country, and we are proud to serve it in every capacity.”
General Secretary Sohail Anwar hailed the appointment as a positive step, saying it would mark the beginning of a new era for bodybuilding in Pakistan. He announced that a grand ceremony would be held in Lahore next month to celebrate the achievement and the new leadership.
It is worth noting that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has previously served as President of the Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation.
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rana Sanaullah highlights Pak-Saudi defence pact, economic recovery1 minute ago
-
Shujaat elected chairman Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation1 minute ago
-
CM launches green tractor program phase-II1 minute ago
-
CM meets German delegation to enhance pediatric cancer care1 minute ago
-
Funds approved for development schemes1 minute ago
-
Hero Awards to be given to exceptional teachers1 minute ago
-
Mustafa Kamal gets daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to dispel fake propaganda against HPV ..11 minutes ago
-
Mustafa Kamal gets his daughter vaccinated against cervical cancer to build public confidence11 minutes ago
-
President Zardari visits Kashgar University11 minutes ago
-
Chiniot police takes safety measures to maintain law and order11 minutes ago
-
IGP reviews crime control, traffic management, and police development schemes11 minutes ago
-
Police gears up search, sweep, and combing operations11 minutes ago