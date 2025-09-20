- Home
Pak-Saudi Defence Pact A Historic Milestone For Regional Security, Muslim Unity: Danyal Ch
Published September 20, 2025 | 08:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, has termed the recently signed Pak-Saudi Strategic Defence Agreement a 'historic milestone', underscoring its importance for regional stability, Pakistan’s security, and the collective strength of the Muslim Ummah.
In an exclusive talk with APP on Saturday, Barrister Danyal said the people of Pakistan attached unparalleled reverence to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its holy places, considering the defence of the Kingdom as sacred as their own national security.
“This landmark agreement will not only reinforce Pakistan’s defence, but also ensure stability in the region and open a new era of Muslim unity”, he maintained.
The Parliamentary Secretary paid glowing tributes to Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, for their pivotal role in materializing the pact, describing it as a “guarantee of future generations’ security and a source of pride for both brotherly nations”.
He said the defence pact was a genuine “game changer” which would expand bilateral relations, protect the Two Holy Mosques, and strengthen the collective security of the Muslim world.
“This cooperation extends well beyond military collaboration it will create economic opportunities, attract Saudi investment, and foster an environment of mutual trust, thereby giving new momentum to Pakistan’s overall development journey”, he added.
Barrister Danyal said the agreement carried a clear and strong message to the world, particularly India, that any aggression against Pakistan would be regarded as an attack on Saudi Arabia, triggering the united resistance of the Arab world.
Highlighting the broader significance of the alliance, he said the Pak-Saudi partnership was a “guarantee of lasting peace, a testament to the foresight of the national leadership, and a major step towards strengthening Pakistan’s standing in the Muslim world”.
