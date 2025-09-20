Funds Approved For Development Schemes
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Planning and Development board approved funds worth Rs3 billion for development schemes of various sectors in the 31st meeting of the Provincial Development Working Party for the financial year 2025-26. The meeting was chaired by Chairman P&D Board Dr. Naeem Rauf.
The projects approved in the meeting include approval of funds worth Rs3 billion for setting up Environment Protection Force in 10 zones of Punjab.
The meeting also approved a position paper for activating the PM&E wing of the Forest Department, a position paper for the program of digital counting of linear plantations in Punjab, and a position paper for the Program Management Unit for Tourism Promotion and business Development. Members of the P&D Board and officers of the sectors also attended the meeting.
