CM Murad felicitates on Pak-Saudi Defence agreement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the signing of a new defence agreement, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share brotherly and strategic ties,” he said. “The security of Saudi Arabia is regarded as the security of Pakistan.

”

The CM further stated that efforts towards unity among Muslim countries have been ongoing since the time of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, continuing to the current PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Chief Minister highlighted the strength of Pak-Saudi relations, noting that these ties have remained robust not just in defence, but also on economic and cultural fronts.

Murad Ali Shah’s statements underscored the significance of enduring alliances and the historic sacrifices made for democracy and the rights of the people in Pakistan.