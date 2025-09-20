Open Menu

CM Murad Felicitates On Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 05:30 PM

CM Murad felicitates on Pak-Saudi Defence agreement

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has congratulated Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on the signing of a new defence agreement, emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia share brotherly and strategic ties,” he said. “The security of Saudi Arabia is regarded as the security of Pakistan.

The CM further stated that efforts towards unity among Muslim countries have been ongoing since the time of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, continuing to the current PPP Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The Chief Minister highlighted the strength of Pak-Saudi relations, noting that these ties have remained robust not just in defence, but also on economic and cultural fronts.

Murad Ali Shah’s statements underscored the significance of enduring alliances and the historic sacrifices made for democracy and the rights of the people in Pakistan.

Recent Stories

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

31 minutes ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

38 minutes ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

60 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

1 hour ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

4 hours ago
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

4 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

4 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Con ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Nepal on Constitution Day

4 hours ago
 Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motor ..

Floodwaters wash away another section of M-5 motorway

5 hours ago
 FBR to take action against social media display of ..

FBR to take action against social media display of wealth

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan