Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting at Central Jail

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Divisional Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili stated that the Central Jail is now functioning as a rehabilitation center for inmates, with the aim of transforming them into productive members of society.

According to APP Correspondent, he made these remarks while presiding over a meeting on Saturday to review the performance of the Garments Center established for prisoners at Central Jail Mirpurkhas through the efforts of the divisional administration.

He further said that the establishment of the Garments Center in the Central Jail has enabled inmates to learn garment-making skills, allowing them to earn a livelihood. This way, after their release, they can continue this work and lead a prosperous life.

During the meeting, it was shared that an agreement was signed in 2024 between the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO) and the prison administration for the establishment of the Garments Center.

Under this agreement, 10 machines were purchased, and so far, inmates have received orders for 3,337 garment pieces from Karachi. This has generated profits exceeding PKR 200,000, out of which more than PKR 196,800 has been paid to the inmates for their labor. Additionally, over PKR 39,000 has been deposited into the Prisoners’ Welfare Fund account.

The meeting also highlighted that frequent power outages are causing difficulties in the garment production process. On this matter, Commissioner Faisal Ahmed Uqaili instructed the prison and relevant administration to submit a detailed report so that appropriate steps can be taken to resolve the issue of electricity load shedding.

On this occasion Additional Commissioner-I Subhash Chander, SRSO representative Shahid Hussain, Parvez Ahmed from the prison administration, garments focal person Harji, and other concerned officials were also present.

APP/hms/378