Defense Pact To Bring Peace And Prosperity In Region: Rana Ihsan Afzal
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister, Rana Ihsan Afzal, on Saturday emphasized that the newly signed Pakistan-Saudi defense pact will serve as a foundation for peace and prosperity in South Asia and the middle East.
Talking to a private news channel, he noted that the agreement not only strengthens bilateral defense cooperation but also opens the door for other Arab countries to join.
He further said that India or any other country will have to rethink before any misadventure or misleading act, as it would face not just one nation but the combined weight of both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
“The purpose of this pact is to ensure mutual defense and collective security,” he added, stressing that the understanding would ultimately guarantee stability and safeguard the future of the region.
