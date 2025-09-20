Embargo Till 12:00AM :: Peace Not Possible Without Removing Causes Of Conflict: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 09:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said sustainable peace was not possible unless the causes of conflict, including poverty, denial of human rights and growing intolerance were eliminated.
In a message on the occasion of International Peace Day observed on September 21, he said "Today, conflicts and injustices around the world are threatening the future of humanity. This day serves as a sobering reminder that every individual and every nation must play their individual and collective role in promoting peace."
He said, "On the occasion of the International Day of Peace, Pakistan reiterates its unwavering commitment to the lofty principles of peace and justice."
"Peace must be fostered and safeguarded through strong international institutions. The international community must reaffirm its commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations," he continued.
"When we consider the true meaning of peace, we cannot ignore the grave humanitarian tragedies that are unfolding in the occupied Palestinian territory and Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.
Until the people of these regions are granted the right to self-determination in accordance with Security Council resolutions, lasting peace will remain a dream," he stressed.
The Prime Minister said, "Pakistan is proud to have played a significant role in establishing world peace. Pakistan’s decades-long participation in UN peacekeeping missions and providing of humanitarian assistance to affected populations are part of its efforts to promote peace and stability in conflict-torn regions of the world."
"On this International Day of Peace, let us all pledge to take constructive and collective action; silence the weapons that kill innocents; restore faith in diplomacy and resolve conflicts through peaceful means," he remarked.
He said, "Pakistan stands ready to play its role and appeals to the international community to join us in striving for the restoration of peace, justice and humanity. May Allah Almighty grant peace to the entire world. Amen."
