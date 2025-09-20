11 suspects arrested, narcotics and weapons seized in Kohat

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Kohat Police on Saturday arrested 11 suspects, intensifying efforts to maintain law and order in the region.

According to the sources of Kohat Police, under the directives of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah, the Cantt Police conducted a search and strike operation, apprehending the suspects at various locations.

During the operation, led by SHO Cantt Khizar Farid, the police recovered a substantial quantity of narcotics, including 4001 grams of hashish and 862 grams of ice. In addition to the narcotics, law enforcement officials seized 5 pistols and dozens of cartridges from the suspects.

The arrested suspects have been shifted to the Cantt Police Station and remanded in custody.

