University Of Mirpurkhas Hosts Workshop On Women Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 09:40 PM

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The University of Mirpurkhas on Saturday hosted a one-day awareness workshop focused on promoting positive attitudes towards women, respect for their rights, and dignity.

The event, organized by the Civil Society Support Program (CSSP), brought together students and faculty members to discuss the importance of women's empowerment in building a sustainable society. Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Rafiq Memon emphasized that developing positive attitudes towards women should begin at home and that society must promote such behaviors.

Dr. Memon highlighted the need to raise awareness about women's rights, in addition to providing basic education, to build a sustainable society. He also stressed that educating women about their rights is crucial for their empowerment and the betterment of society as a whole.

CSSP District Manager Muhammad Bakhsh Kapri shared the organization's efforts to empower women in 25 villages of Mirpurkhas district, where women are being trained in solar energy systems, sewing, embroidery, and other vocational skills.

CSSP has established two Women Leadership Groups and the Mirpurkhas Citizens Forum to identify and address social issues affecting women and children.

At the conclusion of the awareness training, students shared their feedback, expressing that they now feel responsible for promoting positive attitudes towards women in society. The workshop provided a platform for students to engage with the issue and think critically about their role in promoting women's rights and dignity.

The event was attended by CSSP representatives Afshan Bhatti, Parkho Bheel, master trainers Roshan Alam, Ms. Tahira, and Anusha Rathore, as well as faculty members Ms. Sundas and Ms. Kashaf from Mirpurkhas University.

