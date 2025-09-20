FCCI Welcomes Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara
welcomed the defence agreement signed recently between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
He said that it would go a long way to promote collaboration in defence in addition to forging
economic cooperation for benefit of the two countries.
He particularly congratulated the leadership of both countries for taking an
epoch-making decision.
