Open Menu

FCCI Welcomes Pak-Saudi Defence Agreement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 20, 2025 | 11:00 PM

FCCI welcomes Pak-Saudi defence agreement

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara

welcomed the defence agreement signed recently between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that it would go a long way to promote collaboration in defence in addition to forging

economic cooperation for benefit of the two countries.

He particularly congratulated the leadership of both countries for taking an

epoch-making decision.

Recent Stories

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in ..

President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar

4 hours ago
 Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed ..

Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan

4 hours ago
 Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gan ..

Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang

6 hours ago
 Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people ..

Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab

6 hours ago
 Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded th ..

Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..

6 hours ago
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion ..

Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent

6 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..

7 hours ago
 Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away

9 hours ago
 Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with pai ..

Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices

9 hours ago
 Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web

9 hours ago
 UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading ..

UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan