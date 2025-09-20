FCCI welcomes Pak-Saudi defence agreement

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Rehan Naseem Bharara

welcomed the defence agreement signed recently between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

He said that it would go a long way to promote collaboration in defence in addition to forging

economic cooperation for benefit of the two countries.

He particularly congratulated the leadership of both countries for taking an

epoch-making decision.