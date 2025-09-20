Pakistan Girls Guide Association Supports Flood Victims In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published September 20, 2025 | 09:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A delegation from the Pakistan Girls Guide Association Rawalpindi on Saturday visited Chiniot to provide assistance to flood victims, distributing essential items to over 50 affected families in Mustafabad.
The delegation, led by trainers Samina Kausar and Yasmin Gul, brought much-needed relief to the community, providing flour, sugar, rice, pulses, water cans, and clothing.
The delegation was accompanied by notable officials, including District Officer Secondary education Dr.
Mukhtar, District Program Coordinator Pakistan Girls Guide Association Madam Tahira, and Divisional Girls Guide Trainer Madam Rehana.
Trainers Tharwat Shaheen, Sadaf Wasif, and Sajida Yousaf were also part of the team. The district administration's support was instrumental in facilitating the relief efforts, and the delegation expressed gratitude for their cooperation.
During their visit, the delegation interacted with the flood victims, reassuring them of their commitment to continued support.
APP/mha/378
