LWMC Teams Actively Engaged In Field For Ensuring Cleaning Services
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2025 | 10:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) The implementation of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision for a 'Suthra Punjab' is underway.
According to LWMC sources here on Saturday to achieve this goal of 'Suthra Punjab', the Lahore Waste Management Company's operational teams were actively engaged in the field 24/7, ensuring the provision of top-notch cleaning services.
Under the direction of LWMC Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din, the cleaning of 272 bus stops and the 'Lari Adda' is also being ensured.
The process of manual sweeping was also underway in commercial markets, public places and crowded places.
CEO Babar Sahib Din said that LWMC teams were active in the field around the clock, ensuring the daily clearance of over 7,000 waste containers. Additionally, daily mechanical sweeping was being conducted on over 950 km of roads, while mechanical washing was underway on more than 100 km of roads. Moreover, LWMC staff was deployed for special cleaning of all the streets, neighborhoods, intersections, road dividers and main roads of the city.
CEO Babar Sahib Din emphasized that all resources were being utilized to provide a clean environment for Lahore residents. He urged citizens to support LWMC teams in their efforts to maintain cleanliness.
