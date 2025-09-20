SuperNova School honours record-breaking achievers at annual ceremony

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) SuperNova School hosted its annual High Achievers Ceremony 2025 on Saturday, marking a historic year of academic excellence and holistic achievement.

The school honoured 900 students with 1,150 medals and shields for their outstanding performance in the June 2025 Cambridge examinations, the institution’s best results to date, said a press release.

The event was attended by distinguished national figures, including Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism and CEO of the Centaurus Group, and Zohair Majeed, Director Faisal Town, who praised SuperNova for setting benchmarks in quality education and nurturing a culture of excellence that reflects Pakistan’s bright future.

In his keynote address, Navid Sultan, board Member of SuperNova School, announced record-breaking results with 236 straight A’s, 2,090 A*’s and A’s, and 3,090 A*’s, A’s, and B’s, describing them as “proof of what happens when talent meets opportunity and determination is guided by inspired teaching.”

He also noted the institution’s rapid growth since its founding in 2013, ranking today as the second largest Cambridge International School in North Pakistan, the eighth largest in the country, and among the Top 20 Cambridge schools worldwide.

Over the past nine years, the school has secured 85 Cambridge distinctions, including 13 Top in World and 20 Top in Pakistan awards.

The ceremony also highlighted extra-curricular successes, including 700 medals at the World Scholars Cup Islamabad Round, international victories such as Ammara Khan’s win at the Hippo English Contest in Rome and Hamna Waqas’s first place in the KSF Grand Finale, and student participation in summer programs at leading global universities such as Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Oxford, Cornell, and Columbia.

This year, SuperNova graduates earned 657 international university offers with 32 full or higher scholarships, including an extraordinary 150% scholarship at Harvard University, valued at approximately Rs. 12 crore. The total scholarship tally exceeded Rs. 9 billion, with admissions secured at Ivy League institutions and the University of Cambridge.

The evening concluded with a standing ovation for students, parents, and faculty. In his closing remarks, Mr. Sultan reminded students that the celebration was “not the finish line, but the beginning of even greater journeys carrying the spirit of SuperNova worldwide.”