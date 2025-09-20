Open Menu

Medical Camp Provides Relief To Flood-affected Communities In Chiniot

Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 09:50 PM

Medical camp provides relief to flood-affected communities in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A medical camp was organized in Mohammadi Sharif by the District Health Authority on Saturday, under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal.

According to the details, the camp provided specialist medical services to patients affected by the floods, with doctors from various departments offering consultations and treatment. The medical team conducted thorough examinations, ensuring that patients received the care they needed.

The medical camp saw a range of specialist doctors providing services, including a child specialist, gynecologist, ophthalmologist, medicine consultant, and dermatologist.

According to Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr.

Saqib Munir, a total of 41 patients were examined in one day, with the breakdown including 3 patients seen by the child specialist, 8 by the gynecologist, 8 by the ophthalmologist, 25 by the medicine consultant, and 3 by the dermatologist.

On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that providing timely and quality medical facilities to flood-affected people is a top priority for the district administration. To achieve this, medical camps are being organized continuously, bringing healthcare services to the doorsteps of those affected by the floods, he further added.

APP/mha/378

