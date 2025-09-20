Medical Camp Provides Relief To Flood-affected Communities In Chiniot
Sumaira FH Published September 20, 2025 | 09:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2025) A medical camp was organized in Mohammadi Sharif by the District Health Authority on Saturday, under the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal.
According to the details, the camp provided specialist medical services to patients affected by the floods, with doctors from various departments offering consultations and treatment. The medical team conducted thorough examinations, ensuring that patients received the care they needed.
The medical camp saw a range of specialist doctors providing services, including a child specialist, gynecologist, ophthalmologist, medicine consultant, and dermatologist.
According to Chief Executive Officer District Health Authority Dr.
Saqib Munir, a total of 41 patients were examined in one day, with the breakdown including 3 patients seen by the child specialist, 8 by the gynecologist, 8 by the ophthalmologist, 25 by the medicine consultant, and 3 by the dermatologist.
On this occasion, Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal, while exclusively talking to APP, emphasized that providing timely and quality medical facilities to flood-affected people is a top priority for the district administration. To achieve this, medical camps are being organized continuously, bringing healthcare services to the doorsteps of those affected by the floods, he further added.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Gold prices witness increase in Pakistan
President Zardari visits historic Eidgah Mosque in China’s Kashgar
Terror mastermind of Jaffar Express attack killed in Afghanistan
Elderly man killed in Karachi robbery by Armed gang
Floods in Sutlej, Chenab affect 4.7 Million people in Punjab
Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir should be awarded the official title of "Guardian ..
Dubai Customs joins Careers Fair 2025 to champion Emirati talent
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Chaudhry ..
Ex-Federal minister Dr. Waqar Masood passes away
Govt eases RLNG connections for consumers with paid demand notices
Data of 300,000 Hajj applicants found on dark web
UAE marks International Day of Peace with leading role in crisis resolution, sta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SuperNova School honours record-breaking achievers at annual ceremony31 seconds ago
-
Pakistan Girls Guide Association supports flood victims in Chiniot34 seconds ago
-
Medical camp provides relief to flood-affected communities in Chiniot35 seconds ago
-
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas chairs meeting at Central Jail10 minutes ago
-
University of Mirpurkhas hosts workshop on women rights11 minutes ago
-
Defense Pact to bring peace and prosperity in region: Rana Ihsan Afzal21 minutes ago
-
Embargo till 12:00AM :: Peace not possible without removing causes of conflict: PM21 minutes ago
-
11 suspects arrested, narcotics and weapons seized in Kohat21 minutes ago
-
Minister inaugurates Ziarat Road in Kohat40 minutes ago
-
20 wheat-laden trucks seized near CPEC interchange in Attock41 minutes ago
-
Secretary visits Sahulat Bazaars, reviews facilities41 minutes ago
-
107 profiteers arrested, seven FIRs registered41 minutes ago