Pakistan’s Strong Army Capable Of Defending Motherland Against External Forces: Rana Mashhood

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Chairman Prime Minister’s Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said on Monday that Pakistan has strong military defense capabilities and its valiant armed forces are capable of defending the motherland against any external threat.

While talking to media at Multan Press Club, Rana Mashhood strongly criticized India for spreading false narratives saying that the nation led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has exposed India’s lies.

He said that India’s ugly face has been exposed before the whole world. He said, Pakistan would present its stance at the UNSC forum and unmask India’s lies.

The Chairman PM’s Youth Program heaped praise on Late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan and former Prime Minister and PML-N Supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif for their contributions to Pakistan’s nuclear program, highlighting their brave posture in the face of international pressure that helped Pakistan become nuclear power. He said, “Today, we live in peace because of the nuclear capability and strong army.” He asserted importance of international agreements and said Pakistan will take necessary actions if India restricts water flow.

Rana Mashhood announced the launch of a Digital Youth Hub and advised youth to get themselves registered with it to have access to around 1.5 million job opportunities. He praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s tireless efforts in driving development process in Punjab.

He said, despite initial troubles, the PML-N government drove the country to economic stability and now Pakistan is passing through economic growth phase and attracting global attention.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and Palestine.

He said, south Punjab would receive its due share in initiatives for youth empowerment. He said, under Honhar program, south Punjab share comes around to 32-34 per cent, however, the government never provided less than 43 per cent share to south Punjab in this sphere.

Fomer MNA Sheikh Tariq Rasheed, PML-N Multan divisional secretary information Saad Khan Kanju, Malik Anwar Ali, Sultana Shaheen and other PML-N leaders and workers were present.

