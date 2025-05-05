Open Menu

DG ISPR ,Tarar Hold Joint In-camera Briefing With Political Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar jointly held an in-camera briefing with leaders of all political parties.

The session was aimed at providing a comprehensive overview of national security matters, besides fostering consensus among the political leadership on key issues of the country.

The participants noted that the Indian government had repeatedly blamed Pakistan for its own orchestrated terrorist incidents, such as Pahalgam, in a bid to conceal its malicious agenda — yet it failed to present any credible evidence

to support these claims.

They stated that India’s involvement in terrorist incidents in Pakistan was evident, and concrete evidence will be presented to the international community to substantiate this aspect.

The participants said that all political leaders stood united and expressed unwavering support for the Pakistan Armed Forces, adding that the Kashmir issue had once again gained global attention and India will not be allowed to alter its status under any circumstances.

Terming India’s actions on the Indus Waters Treaty and its water-related aggression as a red-line for Pakistan, the participants asserted that no such unlawful activities will be tolerated and soared in any manner.

The participants said that all political leaders pledged to stand united in exposing India’s real face to the world, affirming that no sacrifice would be too great for the sake of national security and dignity.

