CM Appreciates Lahore Police For Significant Reduction In Crime Rate

Umer Jamshaid Published May 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2025) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has commended the Lahore Police for their exceptional efforts in reducing the crime rate in the provincial capital.

The CM, here on Monday, met with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr. Usman Anwar, Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Administration Imran Kishwar, DIG of Operations Faisal Kamran, and DIG of Investigation Zeeshan Raza. To acknowledge their efforts, the Chief Minister also hosted a luncheon in their honor.

The CM expressed her satisfaction with the law enforcement’s role in ensuring public safety and emphasized that safeguarding the life and property of every citizen remains the government’s highest priority. She urged citizens to continue supporting the police to maintain law and order throughout Punjab.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised the introduction of a ranking system within the police department, which she credited for the declining crime rates not only in Lahore but also in other cities across the province.

“The reduction in crime is a direct result of efficient policing,” she noted.

She particularly highlighted the Lahore Police Operation Wing’s success in the “Crime Index,” calling it a major achievement that has positioned Lahore as a safer city, comparable to international cities like London and New York. She referred to Lahore’s inclusion in the “Safe City” category as a testament to the effective strategies employed by the Lahore police and Punjab government.

Despite the numerous challenges faced in maintaining law and order, the CM reiterated her commitment to ensuring the safety of every city in Punjab. “The improvement in policing, aided by modern technology and rigorous accountability processes, is paving the way for a safer Punjab,” she remarked.

CM Maryam Nawaz praised the significant improvements in police performance through the introduction of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), highlighting the success of real-time feedback systems, and the transparent monitoring of police operations.

