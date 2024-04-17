CM orders swift execution of Lahore development plan

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting to review progress on Lahore development plan here on Wednesday, ordered early completion of the plan.

The CM directed to undertake construction, rehabilitation of Lahore's streets, bazaars along with provision of streetlights and completion of drainage projects within three months.

A comprehensive briefing was given on the construction and rehabilitation of Lahore's streets, roads, sanitation and other affairs. It was decided to undertake monitoring of Lahore development plan through the geographical information system. The NesPak and Environment specialists would also provide assistance in the Lahore development plan.

It was informed during the meeting that the projects pertaining to environment protection, restoration of parks and their beauty are also included in the Lahore development plan. The CM highlighted that construction and rehabilitation of roads being neglected for a long period of time would be undertaken. “I want to see all streets and bazaars neat and clean. The issues of sewerage system should also be fixed,” she said.

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Syed Ashiq Kirmani, MPA Sania Ashiq, Principal Secretary to CM, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.