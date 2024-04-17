CM Orders Swift Execution Of Lahore Development Plan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 17, 2024 | 08:16 PM
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting to review progress on Lahore development plan here on Wednesday, ordered early completion of the plan
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, chairing a meeting to review progress on Lahore development plan here on Wednesday, ordered early completion of the plan.
The CM directed to undertake construction, rehabilitation of Lahore's streets, bazaars along with provision of streetlights and completion of drainage projects within three months.
A comprehensive briefing was given on the construction and rehabilitation of Lahore's streets, roads, sanitation and other affairs. It was decided to undertake monitoring of Lahore development plan through the geographical information system. The NesPak and Environment specialists would also provide assistance in the Lahore development plan.
It was informed during the meeting that the projects pertaining to environment protection, restoration of parks and their beauty are also included in the Lahore development plan. The CM highlighted that construction and rehabilitation of roads being neglected for a long period of time would be undertaken. “I want to see all streets and bazaars neat and clean. The issues of sewerage system should also be fixed,” she said.
Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Former Senator Pervaiz Rasheed, Provincial Ministers Bilal Yasin, Syed Ashiq Kirmani, MPA Sania Ashiq, Principal Secretary to CM, Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore attended the meeting.
Recent Stories
High Tobacco tax prevails over propaganda, reduces cigarette consumption
Diabetic disease increasing rapidly : Dr. Noor Elahi Memon
Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions
Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hy ..
Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels
Rain with few heavyfall/hailstorm likely in most parts of country:PMD
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA
SECP grants registration to first digital insurer
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers
3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 19
Dubai roads, airport reel from floods after record rains
Primary exams underway in Larkana
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Murree admin launches grand operation against illegal constructions16 minutes ago
-
Chairman National Tariff Commission assures support for business community of Hyderabad17 minutes ago
-
Pak Ambassador meets HBL Country Manager, CE EPC in Brussels16 minutes ago
-
KP govt releases Rs 80mln for relief activities in merged districts: PDMA20 minutes ago
-
Takht Bhai:UNESCO world archealogical site attracts tourists, archealogy lovers20 minutes ago
-
3-day Rafi Peer Puppet festival from April 1920 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt decides to amend Local Government Act 202225 minutes ago
-
Arslan stresses beautification of Sukkur's roads31 minutes ago
-
Focus on assuring quality education need of hour: Minister21 minutes ago
-
Development partners unite to support growth in merged districts of KP31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs authorities to launch grand operation against illegal housing societies21 minutes ago
-
Sindh Info minister expresses grief over loss of lives in road accident21 minutes ago