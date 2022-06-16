UrduPoint.com

Co-accused Remanded To FIA In Money Laundering Case

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 11:03 PM

Co-accused remanded to FIA in money laundering case

A local court on Thursday handed over two co-accused, Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas, to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on four-day physical remand in a case registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi and others on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over two co-accused, Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas, to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on four-day physical remand in a case registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi and others on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam.

The FIA officials produced the co-accused before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk at district courts here.

A prosecutor for FIA argued that the co-accused had been arrested in connection with a money laundering case. He submitted that physical custody of the accused was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused on physical remand.

The court allowed the request of the prosecutor and handed over the co-accused to FIA on four-day physical remand. The court directed the FIA officials for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The FIA had on June 15 arrested the co-accused - Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas. The agency had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Tarik Jawaid and Wajid Khan Bhatti under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Moonis Elahi Muhammad Ali Wajid Khan Money Federal Investigation Agency June Muslim Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Faisalabad

5 minutes ago
 LWMC committed to ensure best arrangements for nea ..

LWMC committed to ensure best arrangements for neat, clean environment on Eid-ul ..

5 minutes ago
 Daniyal Aziz injured in road accident

Daniyal Aziz injured in road accident

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister grieved over injuries to Daniyal Az ..

Prime Minister grieved over injuries to Daniyal Aziz

24 minutes ago
 Italy's Draghi says Gazprom excuses for gas cut 'l ..

Italy's Draghi says Gazprom excuses for gas cut 'lies'

24 minutes ago
 Kyprios takes Gold Cup spoils, gallant Stradivariu ..

Kyprios takes Gold Cup spoils, gallant Stradivarius the applause

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.