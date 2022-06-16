Co-accused remanded to FIA in money laundering case

A local court on Thursday handed over two co-accused, Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas, to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on four-day physical remand in a case registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi and others on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :A local court on Thursday handed over two co-accused, Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas, to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on four-day physical remand in a case registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Q leader Moonis Elahi and others on charges of money laundering in a sugar scam.

The FIA officials produced the co-accused before Judicial Magistrate Ghulam Murtaza Virk at district courts here.

A prosecutor for FIA argued that the co-accused had been arrested in connection with a money laundering case. He submitted that physical custody of the accused was required for investigations. He pleaded with the court to hand over the accused on physical remand.

The court allowed the request of the prosecutor and handed over the co-accused to FIA on four-day physical remand. The court directed the FIA officials for producing them on expiry of the remand term.

The FIA had on June 15 arrested the co-accused - Nawaz Bhatti and Mazhar Abbas. The agency had registered a case against Moonis Elahi, Punjab Assembly Secretary Muhammad Khan Bhatti, Muhammad Nawaz Bhatti, Muhammad Ali, Mazhar Abbas, Makhdoom Omar Shehryar, Tarik Jawaid and Wajid Khan Bhatti under Sections 109, 420, 468, 471, 34 of PPC read with 5(2) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 and 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2010 in connection with the affairs of the RYK/Alliance Sugar Mills Group.