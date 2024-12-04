Open Menu

Cochlear Implant Facility Started In Civil Hospital Quetta

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2024 | 08:11 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) Cochlear implant facility has been started in Civil Hospital Quetta for the first time in the history of Balochistan to enable deaf and dumb children of the province to listen and speak.

During the inaugural day of cochlear implant facility started in Balochistan, two cases were done successfully by Prof Dr M, Umar Farooq along with Prof Sher Zaman Mandokhail and cochlear implant team in civil hospital Quetta.

Provincial Health Minister Balochistan Bakht Muhammad Kakar has inaugurated the facility of free procedure of cochlear implant in ENT Department Civil Hospital Quetta.

In the past, the people of Balochistan were spending 4 to 5 million rupees on the cochlear implant facility in the hospitals of Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad due to lack of the facility in Balochistan.

The Children with congenital hearing loss were in dire need of cochlear implant, so this facility will be available free of cost in the ENT department of Civil Hospital Quetta.

Cochlear implant is an important initiative of the Balochistan government in the provision of quality health facilities in the province.

The cochlear implant is an electronic device that improves the hearing, this is an option for people with severe hearing loss from inner ear damage who cannot hear well with hearing aids.

After a cochlear implant procedure, the recovery takes a period of healing and adjustment as the patient's body adjusts to the implant and the patient would fells better hearing.

The patient can detect sounds after cochlear implant that were not heard before resulted that better hearing can lead to better social interactions.

The people of Balochistan extended their heartfelt appreciation to the chief minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Secretary Health department Mujeeb ur Rehman and MS Civil Hospital Quetta Dr. Mir Noorullah Musakhail over provision of best facilities in the province.

