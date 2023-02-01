UrduPoint.com

Cold, Dry With Partly Cloudy Condition To Prevail In Most KP

Sumaira FH Published February 01, 2023 | 11:20 AM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The Provincial Meteorological Center Peshawar on Wednesday predicted cold and dry weather with partly cloudy weather conditions over most districts of the province, while very cold in upper districts and hilly areas.

It said that isolated light rain with light snowfall over the hills is likely to occur over Chitral, Upper Dir, Bajaur, Shangla, Kohistan, and Kurram districts.

During the last 24 hours, cold and partly cloudy weather occurred in most parts of the province, while very cold in the upper parts. However, light rain occurred in Bajaur and Khyber districts.

Rain recorded (in mm): Tirah-Khyber 04, Bajaur Trace.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in centigrade at different stations of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were Peshawar City 21/06, Chitral 11/-1, Timergara 18/05, Dir 13/-2, Mirkhani 09/-3, Kalam 04/-10, Drosh 08/-1, Saidu Sharif 17/01, Pattan 17/06, Malam Jabba 06/-4, Takht Bhai 20/04, Kakul 14/00, Balakot 18/02, Parachinar 12/-6, Bannu 21/03, Cherat 10/01, D.I. Khan 23/06.

The lowest temperatures recorded in the province were -10 °C in Kalam and -07°C in Tirah valley of Khyber district and -06°C in Parachinar.

