SAU To Expand Scholarships And Financial Support For Deserving Students
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam has decided to expand scholarship and financial assistance opportunities for deserving and meritorious students, while strengthening ties with alumni and philanthropic organizations.
According to the SAU spokesperson, the decision was made on Friday during the 4th meeting of the SAU Endowment Fund, chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal. The meeting was attended by deans, directors, the registrar and the president of SAFWCO.
Expressing his views, the Vice Chancellor Dr. Altaf Sial said that Sindh Agriculture University was an institution of middle-class students, which was not only preparing the manpower of the agricultural sector for the country but was also becoming a source of positive change in the lives of disadvantaged families.
He stressed that financial constraints should not hinder the higher education of talented students. He called upon benefactors and alumni to actively contribute to the Endowment Fund.
President SAFWCO Suleman G.
Abro assured support in addressing the financial challenges of SAU students, noting his organization’s collaboration with various institutions to assist disadvantaged communities. Former dean and funding Representative Dr. Qazi Suleman Memon said efforts were under way to create more scholarship opportunities for capable and deserving students.
Director University Advancement and Financial Assistance Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar informed the meeting that the Financial Assistance Office was already providing scholarships and organizing awareness sessions about available opportunities. He announced that a fundraising campaign will soon be launched to ensure greater stakeholder participation in the Endowment Fund.
The meeting was attended by Dean Faculty of Social Sciences Prof. Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean Faculty of Crop Production Prof. Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dean Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences Dr. Ghiasuddin Shah Rashdi, Prof. Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Tanveer Fatima Miano, Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi others.
