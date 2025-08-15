Open Menu

Independence Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm, National Spirit In Hub

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, national spirit in Hub

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, under the spirited leadership and special directives of Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, grand celebrations and a magnificent rally were held in Hub city.

Office bearers and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party, senior political and social figures, and thousands of citizens from remote areas across the district participated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.

On this historic occasion, the leadership was provided by Balochistan’s Minister for Agriculture and Spokesperson for the President of Pakistan in Balochistan, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri.

Participants proudly waved the national flag, sang the national anthem, and filled the air with resounding slogans. On this occasion, rich tributes were paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the great struggle for the creation of Pakistan, as well as to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and all the founders of Pakistan.

Speakers said that it was their sacrifices, leadership, and resolve that gifted us the priceless blessing of freedom, a trust that we will pass on to our future generations.

Addressing the gathering, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed complete confidence in the wise leadership of the President of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, stating that under President Zardari’s leadership, Pakistan’s future is bright.

He also extended heartfelt congratulations to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on being awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan honor.

Mir Ali Hassan Zehri also paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have always safeguarded the country’s borders and foiled every conspiracy. In particular, he lauded the courageous leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, under whose command in the recent “Battle of Truth,” the enemy India suffered a historic and humiliating defeat, ensuring that no harm came to the nation. This victory doubled the joy of Independence Day celebrations and filled every Pakistani heart with pride and satisfaction.

