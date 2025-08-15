Independence Day Celebrated With Enthusiasm, National Spirit In Hub
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 15, 2025 | 06:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) On the occasion of Pakistan’s Independence Day, under the spirited leadership and special directives of Provincial Minister for Agriculture Mir Ali Hassan Zehri, grand celebrations and a magnificent rally were held in Hub city.
Office bearers and workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party, senior political and social figures, and thousands of citizens from remote areas across the district participated with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervor.
On this historic occasion, the leadership was provided by Balochistan’s Minister for Agriculture and Spokesperson for the President of Pakistan in Balochistan, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri.
Participants proudly waved the national flag, sang the national anthem, and filled the air with resounding slogans. On this occasion, rich tributes were paid to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the great struggle for the creation of Pakistan, as well as to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Allama Iqbal, and all the founders of Pakistan.
Speakers said that it was their sacrifices, leadership, and resolve that gifted us the priceless blessing of freedom, a trust that we will pass on to our future generations.
Addressing the gathering, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri expressed complete confidence in the wise leadership of the President of Pakistan, Mr. Asif Ali Zardari, stating that under President Zardari’s leadership, Pakistan’s future is bright.
He also extended heartfelt congratulations to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on being awarded the Nishan-e-Pakistan honor.
Mir Ali Hassan Zehri also paid tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces, who have always safeguarded the country’s borders and foiled every conspiracy. In particular, he lauded the courageous leadership of Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, under whose command in the recent “Battle of Truth,” the enemy India suffered a historic and humiliating defeat, ensuring that no harm came to the nation. This victory doubled the joy of Independence Day celebrations and filled every Pakistani heart with pride and satisfaction.
Recent Stories
Ajman imposes ban on electric scooters on public roads
WhatsApp rolls out new features, including scheduled group calls
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No compromise to be made on Health Dept: Says DC Kalat3 minutes ago
-
PFA teams crack down on adulteration in Chiniot3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO review security arrangements for Chehlum3 minutes ago
-
Independence Day celebrated with enthusiasm, national spirit in Hub3 minutes ago
-
AJK PM commends whole Pakistani nation on Independence Day4 minutes ago
-
Rubina Khalid holds “Khuli Katcheri” to address issues of deserving women in Nathia Gali13 minutes ago
-
Eminent Disability Activist Abid Lashari Nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz13 minutes ago
-
SAU to expand scholarships and financial support for deserving students13 minutes ago
-
KP government helicopter crashes, 5 crew members martyred13 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Chiniot13 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly rejects Israeli “Greater Israel” remarks14 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged to contribute in afforestation efforts23 minutes ago