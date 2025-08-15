Open Menu

Rubina Khalid Holds “Khuli Katcheri” To Address Issues Of Deserving Women In Nathia Gali

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Rubina Khalid holds “Khuli Katcheri” to address issues of deserving women in Nathia Gali

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Senator Rubina Khalid on Friday held a “Khuli Katcheri” at Government Boys Degree College, Nathia Gali, to hear and resolve the problems of deserving women in the area.

More than 300 women attended the session, where the Chairperson issued on-the-spot directives to concerned staff for immediate resolution of grievances.

Senator Rubina Khalid reiterated that financial assistance under BISP is the legitimate right of eligible women and warned that strict action would be taken against any illegal deductions. She clarified that the registration process is fully computerized and free of cost, requiring no forms or payments.

Advising beneficiaries to only visit payment centers after receiving an official SMS from 8171, she said this would help prevent overcrowding and inconvenience.

She also announced plans to launch a dedicated awareness portal for deserving women.

The Chairperson instructed BISP officials to connect successful scholarship recipients from deserving families to the Benazir Hunarmand Program for skill development and economic empowerment.

She also directed that BISP beneficiaries be given priority assistance at NADRA offices.

During the session, women highlighted issues such as biometric verification problems during payment collection, and delays in receiving Benazir Taleemi Wazaif and Nashonuma stipends.

They also requested the establishment of a dynamic registration center in Nathia Gali to ease travel difficulties.

Senator Rubina Khalid assured the attendees that their concerns would be addressed on priority and that steps would soon be taken to meet their demands.

Recent Stories

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain

7 minutes ago
 CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest ed ..

CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX

8 minutes ago
 American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at ..

American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37

29 minutes ago
 Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Ji ..

Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..

38 minutes ago
 Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-N ..

Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations

46 minutes ago
 KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three kille ..

KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed

56 minutes ago
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records ..

Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission

1 hour ago
 Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI ..

Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..

1 hour ago
 UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu ..

UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..

2 hours ago
 TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5- ..

Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin ..

Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan