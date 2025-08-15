Eminent Disability Activist Abid Lashari Nominated For Tamgha-e-Imtiaz
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan and the Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) proudly announce that Haji Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan and CEO of PDSA, has been officially nominated by the Honourable President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to be conferred the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.
This nomination recognizes Mr. Lashari’s outstanding services for persons with disabilities, his tireless efforts to promote an inclusive society, and his unwavering commitment and leadership in the disability rights movement. Despite his disability in both hands never give up and stood up for the Rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities of rural areas of Sindh.
In his message, Mr. Lashari expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Sindh, and especially the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Government of Sindh for their support. He stated, “Independence teaches us the value of service to others. My mission is to ensure that persons with disabilities have access to equal opportuA]nities, dignity, and empowerment.”
The entire NDF and PDSA teams congratulated Mr. Lashari on this well-deserved honour and reaffirmed their pledge to continue working for the rehabilitation, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities across Pakistan. The Award will be conferred during Investiture Ceremony to be held on Pakistan Day, 23rd March 2026.
APP/nsm
Recent Stories
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Khalid holds “Khuli Katcheri” to address issues of deserving women in Nathia Gali3 minutes ago
-
Eminent Disability Activist Abid Lashari Nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz3 minutes ago
-
SAU to expand scholarships and financial support for deserving students3 minutes ago
-
KP government helicopter crashes, 5 crew members martyred3 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Chiniot3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly rejects Israeli “Greater Israel” remarks3 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged to contribute in afforestation efforts13 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Safa Quetta Project, emphasizes improved waste management system13 minutes ago
-
KP government helicopter crashes during, 3 crew member martyred13 minutes ago
-
Meeting of Board of Studies of Quranic Sciences Department held at IUB23 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 14,000 rotten eggs in Multan23 minutes ago
-
13 processions taken out, 18 Majalis held on Chehlum Imam Hussain23 minutes ago