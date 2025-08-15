Open Menu

Eminent Disability Activist Abid Lashari Nominated For Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Eminent Disability Activist Abid Lashari Nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) The National Disability & Development Forum (NDF) Pakistan and the Pakistan Down Syndrome Association (PDSA) proudly announce that Haji Abid Lashari, President of NDF Pakistan and CEO of PDSA, has been officially nominated by the Honourable President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to be conferred the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz.

This nomination recognizes Mr. Lashari’s outstanding services for persons with disabilities, his tireless efforts to promote an inclusive society, and his unwavering commitment and leadership in the disability rights movement. Despite his disability in both hands never give up and stood up for the Rehabilitation and empowerment of persons with disabilities of rural areas of Sindh.

In his message, Mr. Lashari expressed gratitude to the Government of Pakistan, the Government of Sindh, and especially the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Government of Sindh for their support. He stated, “Independence teaches us the value of service to others. My mission is to ensure that persons with disabilities have access to equal opportuA]nities, dignity, and empowerment.”

The entire NDF and PDSA teams congratulated Mr. Lashari on this well-deserved honour and reaffirmed their pledge to continue working for the rehabilitation, inclusion, and empowerment of persons with disabilities across Pakistan. The Award will be conferred during Investiture Ceremony to be held on Pakistan Day, 23rd March 2026.

