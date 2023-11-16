Open Menu

Commissioner Directs Action Against Sale Of Polythene Bags, Encroachments

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2023 | 06:33 PM

Commissioner Mardan Division Shaukat Ali Yousafzai has directed the administrative officers in Mardan and Swabi to implement tangible and sustainable measures in the ongoing campaign against polythene bags and illegal encroachments

Additionally, he emphasized the need for a reduction in transport fares in line with the decrease in petroleum prices.

He expressed these views in a monthly revenue and performance review meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Thursday.

The meeting, attended by key officials, including Deputy Commissioners, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners and Additional Assistant Commissioners, focused on government revenue collection, development schemes, illegal encroachments, and the anti-polythene campaign in Mardan and Swabi.

The Commissioner instructed sealing of shops selling polythene bags, emphasizing legal action against such traders. Updates on the dengue situation revealed that both Mardan and Swabi are currently free of active dengue cases.

The DC Swabi announced plans to declare Swabi tehsil polythene bag-free by the month's end, with efforts underway to eliminate load shedding on two feeders of Swabi city. The meeting also discussed campaign against electricity theft in both districts.

Expressing concern over reports of load shedding in certain areas despite Mardan city being declared load-shedding free, the Commissioner urged the administration to collaborate with the authorities of Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) to enhance the effectiveness of the power theft prevention campaign.

APP/vak

