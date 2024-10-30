Commissioner inspects ongoing polio drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Commissioner Kohat Division, Syed Motasim Billah Shah on Wednesday along with the District Health Officer reviewed and monitored the ongoing anti-polio campaign in different areas of the district.

The Commissioner, under the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa program Awami Agenda also reviewed the implementation of the action plan for vaccinating children in various villages and streets, besides monitoring the campaign in several basic health units and hospitals.

He also met with the parents who refused to vaccinate their children against polio at different places. After highlighting the importance and effectiveness of polio drops, the parents were convinced and allowed anti-polio drops to their children.

He also administered anti-polio drops to some children.

Motasim Billah visited various vaccination points and encouraged the polio workers and security personnel for their dedication.