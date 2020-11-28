Commissioner orders to set up control rooms at DC offices

Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Saturday directed the officers concerned to set up controlling rooms at deputy commissioner offices across the region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Multan Division Javed Akhtar Mahmood Saturday directed the officers concerned to set up controlling rooms at deputy commissioner offices across the region.

In a directive issued here, the commissioner said that control rooms would be set up for proper coordination among all departments for necessary arrangements to maintain law and order situation.

The control rooms would also enable the administration to get all concerned departments on board in case of any emergency like situation.

Commissioner said that control rooms would remain open round the clock.

It is pertinent to mention here that PDM has announced public gathering in Multan on November 30, however, the administration has refused their application for permission by keeping in view the rising numbers of coronavirus positive cases across the country.