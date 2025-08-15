Open Menu

Pakistan Strongly Rejects Israeli “Greater Israel” Remarks

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan strongly rejects Israeli “Greater Israel” remarks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) Foreign Office spokesperson Ambassador Shafqat Ali Khan on Friday categorically condemned and rejected the recent statements by the Israeli occupying power suggesting the creation of a so-called “Greater Israel” and plans for the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.

Ambassador Khan, in a statement issued by the Foreign Office here, said such rhetoric was a blatant violation of international law, the UN Charter, and relevant United Nations resolutions. He urged the international community to “outrightly reject” these provocative notions, which he warned were aimed at entrenching Israel’s illegal occupation and undermining all efforts toward lasting peace in the region.

“These statements demonstrate the occupying power’s complete contempt for international efforts and reveal its intention to escalate instability in the region,” the spokesperson stressed, calling for immediate and concrete action to halt Israel’s ongoing crimes and atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Reiterating Pakistan’s unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, Ambassador Khan reaffirmed Islamabad’s backing for the Palestinian people’s legitimate rights including self-determination and the establishment of an independent, viable, and contiguous State of Palestine based on pre-1967 borders, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

