KP Government Helicopter Crashes, 5 Crew Members Martyred

Umer Jamshaid Published August 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM

KP government helicopter crashes, 5 crew members martyred

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) **CM lead**

A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government MI-17 helicopter crashed on Friday while delivering relief supplies to rain-affected areas in Bajaur district, resulting in the martyrdom of all five crew members, including two pilots, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur confirmed.

The KP government announced a day of mourning across the province, with the national flag to fly at half-mast in honor of the fallen crew members. The martyrs' bodies will be laid to rest with full state honors.

Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur expressed deep grief over the tragedy, stating, "These crew members sacrificed their lives while saving others—they are our true heroes whose sacrifice will be remembered in golden letters in history.

" He extended condolences to the bereaved families and prayed for the martyrs' elevated status and patience for their loved ones.

Relief teams have been dispatched to the crash location. The helicopter went down due to adverse weather conditions while engaged in critical flood relief operations in the region.

The incident comes as KP continues to battle devastating monsoon rains that have triggered widespread flooding, particularly in Swat, Buner, and Bajaur.

