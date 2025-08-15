Open Menu

Tree Plantation Campaign Launched In Chiniot

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Tree plantation campaign launched in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A tree plantation campaign was launched on Friday at the District Press Club Registered Chiniot under the auspices of Dawat-e-Islami.

According to APP correspondent, the event saw participation from prominent individuals, including President District Press Club Shahid Mahmood Chaudhry, Chairman Professional Group Allah Rakha Chaudhry, and District Supervisor Dawat-e-Islami Imran Madani.

The participants emphasized the importance of trees, stating that they are a source of oxygen, shade, and life for future generations.

They also highlighted the benefits of tree plantation, including reducing environmental pollution, mitigating the risk of floods, and improving underground water reserves.

Dawat-e-Islami has planted over 3.7 million saplings across the country and remains committed to its mission of promoting tree plantation.

The organization's efforts aim to make the environment pleasant and create a greener and more sustainable future.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer for good fortune, in which special prayers were offered for the security, prosperity, and greenery of Pakistan.

The event served as a reminder of the importance of tree plantation and the role individuals can play in promoting environmental sustainability.

