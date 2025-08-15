Tree Plantation Campaign Launched In Chiniot
Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2025 | 05:50 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2025) A tree plantation campaign was launched on Friday at the District Press Club Registered Chiniot under the auspices of Dawat-e-Islami.
According to APP correspondent, the event saw participation from prominent individuals, including President District Press Club Shahid Mahmood Chaudhry, Chairman Professional Group Allah Rakha Chaudhry, and District Supervisor Dawat-e-Islami Imran Madani.
The participants emphasized the importance of trees, stating that they are a source of oxygen, shade, and life for future generations.
They also highlighted the benefits of tree plantation, including reducing environmental pollution, mitigating the risk of floods, and improving underground water reserves.
Dawat-e-Islami has planted over 3.7 million saplings across the country and remains committed to its mission of promoting tree plantation.
The organization's efforts aim to make the environment pleasant and create a greener and more sustainable future.
The ceremony concluded with a prayer for good fortune, in which special prayers were offered for the security, prosperity, and greenery of Pakistan.
The event served as a reminder of the importance of tree plantation and the role individuals can play in promoting environmental sustainability.
APP/mha/378
Recent Stories
Shubman Gill appointed India’s Test captain
CARACAL returns as Weaponry Sponsor for largest edition of ADIHEX
American bodybuilder Haley McNeff dies suddenly at 37
Fifth round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship kicks off tom ..
Senate passes resolution to mark 1500th Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations
KP govt helicopter crashes in Mohmand, three killed
Mahnoor Cheema sets four new A-Level world records, secures Oxford admission
Senator Faisal Javed demands civil awards for PTI social media activists over Ma ..
UAE President offers condolences to Sen Sōshitsu XV over passing of Sen Genshit ..
TECNO Launches SPARK 40 Series in Pakistan
Infinix HOT 60 Pro: Unmatched clarity backed by 5-Year XOS Updates
Pakistan Independence Day Mega Celebrations Begin at Dubai Exhibition Centre, Ex ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rubina Khalid holds “Khuli Katcheri” to address issues of deserving women in Nathia Gali2 minutes ago
-
Eminent Disability Activist Abid Lashari Nominated for Tamgha-e-Imtiaz2 minutes ago
-
SAU to expand scholarships and financial support for deserving students2 minutes ago
-
KP government helicopter crashes, 5 crew members martyred3 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation campaign launched in Chiniot3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly rejects Israeli “Greater Israel” remarks3 minutes ago
-
Civil society urged to contribute in afforestation efforts12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews Safa Quetta Project, emphasizes improved waste management system13 minutes ago
-
KP government helicopter crashes during, 3 crew member martyred13 minutes ago
-
Meeting of Board of Studies of Quranic Sciences Department held at IUB22 minutes ago
-
PFA discards over 14,000 rotten eggs in Multan22 minutes ago
-
13 processions taken out, 18 Majalis held on Chehlum Imam Hussain23 minutes ago