Commissioner, RPO Visits Flood Hit Areas In District Jhang
Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar with RPO Zeeshan Asghar visited tehsil Ahmedpur Sial of district Jhang on Thursday.
They met with the residents of the area and inspected the ongoing relief activities for the flood victims in the low-lying areas of the Chenab river.
Deputy Commissioner Jhang Ali Akbar Bhinder and DPO Bilal Iftikhar Kiani were also present.
At least 51 rescue boats, 22 of the Pakistan Army and 58 private boats are being used for rescue operations in flood hit areas under the supervision of the district administration.
The commissioner was informed that despite the difficult situation in the low-lying areas of the river at night, the rescue teams are actively taking part in relief activities.
The commissioner reviewed the medical facilities at the Clinic on Wheels and the flood relief camp and said that all possible help is being extended to the flood victims.
