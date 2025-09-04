DC for amicable solution to boundary dispute between Shekhan, Sherkai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Thursday chaired a meeting to address the boundary dispute between the Sheikhan area of Kohat district and the Shiraki tribe of Tehsil Dara Adam Khel and directed the assistant commissioner and other officers to conduct a detailed field survey and prepare final recommendations based on evidence and facts.

The meeting, held at the deputy commissioner’s office, was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Amir Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Darra Faiz Muhammad, local elders and other officials.

Participants discussed in detail the demarcation issues and emphasized the need for an effective strategy to resolve the dispute amicably in order to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Mehsud assured that all matters would be settled on merit and in accordance with the legal requirements to ensure fairness.

The DC reiterated that the district administration is committed to maintaining law and order and addressing public issues, giving top priority to the welfare of citizens.