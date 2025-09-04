Open Menu

DC For Amicable Solution To Boundary Dispute Between Shekhan, Sherkai

Faizan Hashmi Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DC for amicable solution to boundary dispute between Shekhan, Sherkai

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Rahimullah Mehsud on Thursday chaired a meeting to address the boundary dispute between the Sheikhan area of Kohat district and the Shiraki tribe of Tehsil Dara Adam Khel and directed the assistant commissioner and other officers to conduct a detailed field survey and prepare final recommendations based on evidence and facts.

The meeting, held at the deputy commissioner’s office, was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (F&P) Amir Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Darra Faiz Muhammad, local elders and other officials.

Participants discussed in detail the demarcation issues and emphasized the need for an effective strategy to resolve the dispute amicably in order to maintain peace and stability in the region.

Mehsud assured that all matters would be settled on merit and in accordance with the legal requirements to ensure fairness.

The DC reiterated that the district administration is committed to maintaining law and order and addressing public issues, giving top priority to the welfare of citizens.

Recent Stories

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over f ..

Actress Momina Iqbal criticizes politicians over flood response

8 minutes ago
 Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitution ..

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar challenges 26th constitutional amendment in SC

31 minutes ago
 Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sut ..

Floods submerge vast areas as Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers overflow

41 minutes ago
 Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track C ..

Pakistan, China agree to deepen ties, fast-track CPEC projects

59 minutes ago
 Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, d ..

Hazrat Mian Mir’s Urs celebrated with respect, devotion

3 hours ago
 Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date a ..

Total Lunar Eclipse 2025 in Pakistan: Check date and time for visibility

5 hours ago
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 ..

PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points

7 hours ago
 Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape cha ..

Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Proper drainage system, removing illegal construct ..

Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..

19 hours ago
 PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global sta ..

PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan