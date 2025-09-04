Open Menu

DC Visits Flood-hit Villages To Expresses Solidarity With Victims

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2025 | 06:40 PM

DC visits flood-hit villages to expresses solidarity with victims

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retd) Nadeem Nasir visited flood-affected areas of Tandlianwala to express solidarity with victims and assured that Punjab government stands with them at every moment.

During visit to various localities including Chak No.608-GB, Alam Shah and Mari Pattan, he spent some time with the affected families and reviewed relief operations.

He also distributed food, ration and other essential supplies among the victims.

At relief camps, the children were provided milk, clean drinking water, juices, shoes, dry ration and clothing.

The DC also carried out a detailed inspection of the relief camps to review availability of medicines, doctors and other health facilities.

He inquired about the status of vaccination and preventive inoculations being administered in the camps.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Nadeem Nasir said that water levels in the area are gradually receding. However, full recovery of normal conditions would take four to five more days.

He clarified that no person in any area is stranded as rescue teams are fully alert and engaged in round-the-clock relief operations.

District administration in collaboration with rescue and health teams is making every possible effort to ensure timely assistance and rehabilitation of flood-affected population, he added.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Tandlianwala Madam Azka Sehar was also present on the occasion.

