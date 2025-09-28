Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarabad Condoles Death Of Abdul Qayoom Qreshi
Faizan Hashmi Published September 28, 2025 | 06:20 PM
NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The condolence meetings over the demise of prominent trader leader Haji Abdul Qayyum Qureshi continued for the third consecutive day, concluding with Soiem prayers Saturday.
Those who visited to offer their condolences included Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani, MPA Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Arain, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, PPP leader Syed Ali Haider Shah, Shah Rukh Bhatti, Deputy Chairman Mubashir Arain, Town Chairman Atif Zaidi, Hayat Kakepota, and PTI leader Sardar Sher Muhammad Khan Rind.
Trader leaders from across Pakistan also expressed their grief, including Muhammad Naeem Mir, Muhammad Haroon Memon (Sukkur), Mir Yasin Bengal (Quetta), Abdul Rahim Kakar (Balochistan), Muhammad Amin Memon (Mirpurkhas), Abdul Hameed Qureshi (Tando Allahyar), Gul Hussain and Haji Abdul Majeed Memon (Dadu), Haji Shabbir Memon (Thatta), Haji Rehmatullah Sand (Tando Muhammad Khan), Muhammad Maroof Pirzada (Hyderabad), Lala Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh (Naushahro Feroze), and Haji Hanif Soomro (Khairpur).
Representatives of the Railway Shopping Union, Afaq Ahmed, Shakoor Sheikh, Abdullah Pathan, Murtaza Samo, Khalil Ibrahim, Arsalan Qureshi, Saeed Yousafzai, along with journalists Dr. Riaz Ahmed Arain and Rizwan Khalid Farooqi, also attended to extend their condolences.
On the other hand Political, social, religious leaders and members of the business community met with the bereaved family, including the deceased’s son Kamran Qayyum Qureshi, and offered prayers for the departed soul. Many others from across the country aconveyed their condolences over the phone.
APP/rzq-nsm
Recent Stories
General Women’s Union, Bahrain’s Supreme Council for Women sign MoU to promo ..
President offers condolences on passing of Salem Issa Al Zaabi
Museum of Future launches Master Class series with Arab world’s top experts
Mohammed bin Rashid presides over swearing-in ceremony of 23 new judges, judicia ..
UAE to host Legislative Parliamentary Forum in October
UAE 'true partner' in building smarter, future-ready governments: President of P ..
Dubai PodFest 2025 to gather global podcast leaders on September 30
Arialah Dhow Race 60ft category set to launch on October 3
Global Rail 2025 to kick off September 30 in Abu Dhabi
UAE firm provides clean electricity to over quarter million homes in Chad
UAE launches major housing projects in 2025 to boost family stability
Meta unveils new AI video feed Vibes
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarabad condoles death of Abdul Qayoom Qreshi6 minutes ago
-
Ghulam Mustafa Solangi’s book launching ceremony held6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven suspects, two POs in search operation6 minutes ago
-
Pak Navy launches Mangrove plantation campaign 20256 minutes ago
-
Police recover 4Kg of heroin, arrest drug peddler6 minutes ago
-
Comprehensive security in place at churches with 430 policemen deployed16 minutes ago
-
Taxila Police seize 200 kites, detain two suppliers16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police net four in narcotics, liquor recoveries16 minutes ago
-
PEF announces job vacancies36 minutes ago
-
Action against plastic pollution in full swing36 minutes ago
-
Suspect killed in encounter36 minutes ago
-
Trade Dispute Resolution Commission to boost investor confidence: FPCCI convener36 minutes ago