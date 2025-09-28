Commissioner Shaheed Benaziarabad condoles death of Abdul Qayoom Qreshi

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The condolence meetings over the demise of prominent trader leader Haji Abdul Qayyum Qureshi continued for the third consecutive day, concluding with Soiem prayers Saturday.

Those who visited to offer their condolences included Deputy Commissioner Abdul Samad Nizamani, MPA Chaudhry Javed Iqbal Arain, MPA Ghulam Qadir Chandio, PPP leader Syed Ali Haider Shah, Shah Rukh Bhatti, Deputy Chairman Mubashir Arain, Town Chairman Atif Zaidi, Hayat Kakepota, and PTI leader Sardar Sher Muhammad Khan Rind.

Trader leaders from across Pakistan also expressed their grief, including Muhammad Naeem Mir, Muhammad Haroon Memon (Sukkur), Mir Yasin Bengal (Quetta), Abdul Rahim Kakar (Balochistan), Muhammad Amin Memon (Mirpurkhas), Abdul Hameed Qureshi (Tando Allahyar), Gul Hussain and Haji Abdul Majeed Memon (Dadu), Haji Shabbir Memon (Thatta), Haji Rehmatullah Sand (Tando Muhammad Khan), Muhammad Maroof Pirzada (Hyderabad), Lala Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh (Naushahro Feroze), and Haji Hanif Soomro (Khairpur).

Representatives of the Railway Shopping Union, Afaq Ahmed, Shakoor Sheikh, Abdullah Pathan, Murtaza Samo, Khalil Ibrahim, Arsalan Qureshi, Saeed Yousafzai, along with journalists Dr. Riaz Ahmed Arain and Rizwan Khalid Farooqi, also attended to extend their condolences.

On the other hand Political, social, religious leaders and members of the business community met with the bereaved family, including the deceased’s son Kamran Qayyum Qureshi, and offered prayers for the departed soul. Many others from across the country aconveyed their condolences over the phone.

APP/rzq-nsm