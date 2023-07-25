Commissioner visits flood affected areas of Chitral

Commissioner Malakand Division, Shahid Ullah Khan on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas of Chitral including Nerdat, Gol, Kari and Chitral town and inspected ongoing relief activities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Commissioner Malakand Division, Shahid Ullah Khan on Tuesday visited flood-affected areas of Chitral including Nerdat, Gol, Kari and Chitral town and inspected ongoing relief activities.

During the visit, he was briefed by Deputy Commissioner about relief activities and efforts of district administration and concerned departments to help out flood-affected people.

Commissioner directed Communication and Works Department and National Highways Authority to expedite work on damaged roads and infrastructure and said that rehabilitation of damaged infrastructure is among the topmost priority of the caretaker government.

He also directed the deputy commissioner to assess losses so that compensation of flood-affected people should be started following the approved policy.